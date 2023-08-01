The Breckenridge Brewery 'Peach Pod' campsite is about to reopen for guests in Palisade, Colorado.
A celebration of Palisade's famous peaches and the brewery's 'Palisade Peach Wheat Ale,' promotional material related to the spot calls a stay in this unique Escapod camper "one of the most immersive peach experiences possible" – and booking a stay only costs $13 per night... roughly the price of a six-pack of Breckenridge Brewery beer.
The camper sleeps two at western Colorado's Talbott Farms, which is known for its peaches. Not only do guests get to stay in the custom camper, they'll also get a tour of the orchard, a bushel of peaches, beer, and hiking opportunities.
In the past, guests have given the 'Peach Pod' great reviews, with a 100 percent positive rating on HipCamp.com over eight stays. One guest described the location of the camper as on a small plateau with stunning views of Palisade, the Colorado River, and the Book Cliffs.
Bookings are set to open for select dates starting mid-August, with a two-night stay minimum and a four-night maximum.
It's also worth noting that this camper comes with plenty of amenities, including a queen-size mattress pad, solar-powered chargers, a gas firepit, a fridge, and a kitchen sink. While there aren't showers on-site, there is a portable toilet available.
Booking dates are limited and sure to go fast given how great this deal is. Find more information on how to book here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.