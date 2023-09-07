Are you a fast food aficionado? Then you'll want to jump on the chance to try Arby's 'Big Game Burger,' which is made with a blend of venison, elk, and beef. That being said, if you want to give this burger a try, you might have to hike for it.
The restaurant typically best-known for its roast beef has announced that they'll be hosting the 'Arby's Hike-Thru' event on September 12, coinciding with the launch of a new burger. The event sends participants on a four-mile hike as they travel to a special 'hike-thru' window found at an unidentified Colorado peak's 10,731-foot summit. The company estimates that the experience will last about three hours, with guides and aid stations available along the trail.
Those interested in participating should know that a limited number of required 'Big Game Burger Trail' permits are available. These permits must be picked up at the Broomfield Arby's location on September 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will be first-come, first-serve and aren't expected to last long. Two permits can be obtained per person.
Those unable to attend this Arby's experience will still have a chance to try the 'Big Game Burger' at Arby's locations nationwide for a limited time.
Any guess on which mountain the trip will include? Let us know in the comments. Here's the ListsofJohn.com ranking of Colorado's 10ers to help.
