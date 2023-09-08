Earlier this week, Saguache County Search and Rescue entered the field to save a woman who got lost on a class three fourteener climb.
The hiker contacted search and rescue during her descent of Kit Carson Peak on September 5. She had missed the narrow 'Avenue' portion of the route, which had her facing the unknown on a precarious part of the mountain.
The search and rescue team advised the woman to try to descend via the Spanish Creek Trail, which has a trailhead that's on private property and typically used with permission to connect to the south facing winter route to the summit of the peak, according to SummitPost.org. Typically, the Willow Creek Approach is used during the summer, which connects hikers to a route that travels up the north side of the mountain group via Challenger Point. After summiting Challenger Point, hikers tackle The Avenue section before pulling a U-turn to summit Kit Carson via the south side.
The female hiker was able to use Spanish Creek Trail to meet up with search and rescue, with the search and rescue team aiding her down the mountain without incident.
The hiker was given a ride back to her vehicle, which was located at the Willow Creek Trailhead.
This is a search and rescue story with a happy ending that exemplifies how crucial it is to call for help if help is needed before the situation gets worse. Getting lost on a mountain can be deadly, and when a hiker is dealing with fear, confusion, and possible impacts of the high elevation, making mistakes can be a side effect.
If you need help, call for help – and make sure you always have a means of doing so by bringing a GPS-based communication device like the Garmin inReach along.
The Kit Carson Peak hike via Challenger Point, near Crestone, is a strenuous one, traveling 15 miles with 6,250 feet of vertical gain. The section known as 'The Avenue' is mostly manageable via normal hiking, but comes with big exposure and can be difficult to spot on the return trip down the mountain.
