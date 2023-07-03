A 25-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island died on Sunday night after falling from West Creek Falls on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).
According to a news release from RMNP, the victim fell from the waterfall and was pulled underwater. His body was recovered on Sunday evening.
The victim's body was transported by helicopter to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area on Monday morning, before being taken to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office.
No further information, including the victim's identity, has been made available at this time.
"Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year. The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater," the release said.
Officials also want to remind people to keep an eye on children near water, because they tend to be easily attracted to it.
