A hiker was seriously injured on Thursday after falling approximately 250 feet from a cliff beside Judd Falls in Crested Butte.
According to a Facebook post from Crested Butte Search and Rescue (CBSAR), crews were dispatched to the scene at around 8:19 p.m. after receiving a report about the fall.
They conducted a two- rope lower and raise system in near vertical terrain in order to reach the hiker. Crews retrieved the patient by approximately 11:30 p.m.
"This mission was complicated by night time visibility, steep loose terrain, necessary rope length, mitigation of rockfall hazard to patient and rescuers, and some of our resources being unavailable due to the Lowline Fire," the post reads.
It is unclear what caused the hiker to fall. No further information regarding the their condition was made available.
Judd Falls Trail is a 2.2-mile hike with 462 feet of gain. It's rated as an 'easy', family-friendly hike by AllTrails.com.
