A hiker was seriously injured on Saturday after falling approximately 300 feet from the top of Judd Falls in Crested Butte, according to a Facebook post from Crested Butte Search and Rescue.
According to the rescue organization, the hiker fell from the top of Judd Falls into the river below and was swept several hundred feet downstream.
"A 300-foot uphaul was required to bring the injured hiker up to the top. Then a four-wheel drive down to the waiting helicopter," officials said.
It is unclear what caused the hiker to fall. No further information regarding their condition has been made available.
According to AllTrails, Judd Falls Trail is a 2.2-mile hike with 462 feet of gain. It's rated as 'easy' and is family-friendly.
