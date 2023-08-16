According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, a landmine was found by a hiker in a forested area near Camp Hale, which is about 15 miles south of Vail.
Upon finding the landmine, the hiker was careful to photograph the weapon and document its location while staying clear of the device. He then reported the discovery to local law enforcement.
An explosive ordnance disposal team was deployed out of Fort Carson in the Colorado Springs area. The team located and destroyed the device.
It is believed the device was leftover from a training exercise involving the 10th Mountain Division while they were stationed at Camp Hale.
Camp Hale was constructed in 1942 and used for mountain warfare training of World War II soldiers. The base was dismantled in 1965 and deeded to the US Forest Service, later designated as a national monument in 2022.
The US Army started an effort to remove unexploded ordnances in 2003, though some ordnances may still be found.
The public was cautioned about hiking in the Camp Hale area, told to be highly aware of their surroundings as leftover equipment may still be present. Staying on established trails is the safest option. If any sort of suspicious device is noticed, report it to local authorities immediately.
