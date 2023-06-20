Rescue teams responded to the report of a hiker stuck in waist-deep snow on Pikes Peak, highlighting the fact that winter-esque conditions still exist on many high-elevation trails around Colorado.
According to El Paso County Search and Rescue, they responded to the call for help on the night of June 19, which involved a hiker facing off with difficult trail conditions late in the day due to snow and ice on the mountain. When the hiker was found, they were stuck in waist-deep snow roughly two-thirds of a mile from the summit.
With assistance from the responding crew, the hiker was able to complete the route to the summit, presumably brought down via the Pikes Peak Highway from there.
Few other details were made available, but this incident serves as a good reminder not to assume snow has melted off of Colorado's highest mountains despite spring coming to an end.
Thankfully, the hiker involved in this report was able to call for help. While it's unclear what type of device was used to do so, it's recommended that backcountry travelers have a satellite communication device to use in the event of an emergency situation when cell phone coverage may be spotty.
This situation also highlights another common issue when it comes to hiking – reluctance to turn around amid changing conditions. It can be easy for some to push on due to a desire to summit when turning back is the safest option, especially with the top of a mountain in sight. Turning back as snow got deeper would likely have prevented this situation from unfolding how it did. It's also worth noting that snowpack can be subject to changing throughout the day. Firm early-morning conditions can loosen up, resulting in post-holing that can be detrimental to travel.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
