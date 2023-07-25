A hiker was hospitalized in Colorado on Monday due to a rattlesnake bite that took place in the Morrison area.
According to West Metro Fire, the hiker was on Castle Trail at Mount Falcon Park when the bite occurred, prompting a rescue effort. Firefighters assisted the hiker down the trail to an ambulance that was waiting.
Information about how the hiker is doing has not been released.
West Metro Fire was sure to note that rattlesnakes can be lurking on or near the trail, even on hot days.
While rattlesnakes have a great warning system that can keep humans away, hot weather can push them into less obvious places, such as under rocks, as they seek shade. One of the best ways to prevent a rattlesnake bite is to stay the trail, as well as to listen for the sound of its distinct rattle. If a rattle is heard or a rattlesnake is spotted, give it space.
Around 7,000 to 8,000 Americans get bitten by venomous snakes each year and while death due to a bite is rare thanks to anti-venom, around 10 to 44 percent of people sustain lasting injuries, according to the CDC.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.