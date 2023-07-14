On July 13, Mountain Rescue Aspen responded to rescue an injured hiker in the area of Capitol Lake at about 9:23 a.m.
The 52-year-old woman had an injured ankle, with a passerby using a Garmin inReach device to call for help.
A Careflight of the Rockies helicopter was used to airlift the woman from the scene at about 10:48 a.m., ultimately dropping her at the parking lot that's located near the trailhead to the lake.
In total, 17 members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were involved, with all members out of the field by noon.
The hike to Capitol Lake is described as a strenuous 6.4 miles with a vertical gain of 2,105 feet. The lake is located about 12 miles west of Aspen and in the vicinity of the infamous Capitol Peak.
While this case wasn't anything too extreme in terms of injury, it puts the importance of carrying a satellite-based communication device on display. Thankfully a passerby had one, though this might not always be the case. Getting immobilized and being unable to call for help can make a bad situation much worse. Bring along your own Garmin inReach when entering the backcountry.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
