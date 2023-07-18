According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a hiker was rescued on Monday from the popular Crater Lake area, near Aspen, with no food or water.
At about 8:38 p.m., the local dispatch center received information about an S.O.S. activation on a Zoleo Satelitte Communication device near Crater Lake. In addition to lacking supplies, the S.O.S. communication also stated that the hiker was injured and unable to continue traveling down a trail that's located above the lake.
Crater Lake is found at about 10,075 feet of elevation and is a popular spot for tourists to visit, many of whom are bused in to see the Maroon Bells via a shuttle service.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen entered the field at about 9:28 p.m., locating the hiker at 10:42 p.m. After a medical assessment, the hiker was escorted back down the trail and to the Maroon Bells day-use parking area, with everyone out of the field by 1:13 a.m. the next morning.
Officials reminded the public to be aware of their limitations when entering the backcountry, as well as to be prepared for the unexpected.
Thankfully, someone had a satellite communication device to call for help – though it wasn't noted in the press release on the matter whether or not this was the subject. Bringing along a satellite communication device, like the Zoleo or a Garmin inReach product, is always a good idea when entering the backcountry where cell reception may be spotty. Even the most-skilled and experienced outdoorspeople can encounter accidents or unpredictable situations that may result in the need for assistance.
It's also important to mention that bringing extra supplies is a good approach. If things go wrong and delay your exit from the backcountry, you'll be happy you had extra food, water, and layers for warmth.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
