If you're a Coloradans that's recently noticed housing getting less affordable in the Centennial State, you're not alone.
According to a recent report from the Common Sense Institute, Colorado ranks high when it comes to the 'homebuyer misery index.'
A data analysis conducted by the organization placed Colorado 2nd nationwide in terms of decreased housing affordability between January 2009 and July 2023.
While the 'homebuyer misery index' climbed from a standardized score of 100 to 166.77 nationwide during this time period, Colorado's score as of July 2023 was 190.84 – behind only Montana. In short, this means that Colorado has seen one of the most significant decreases in home affordability nationwide since 2009. This compares to Louisiana's 2023 score of 139.37, which was the smallest increase of a 'homebuyer misery index' score in the United States during the aforementioned date range.
It's worth noting that Colorado's increase in 'homebuyer misery' varies greatly from region to region. For example, Steamboat Springs led the state with a score of 193.72, with Colorado Springs scoring 180.22, and Boulder scoring 143.33.
The data analysis relied on information from Zillow's home price records. This helps to explain Boulder's lower rating, as this Colorado spot was already one of the most expensive places to buy in the state in 2009. Remember, this index is judging changes in affordability, not the average price of homes in an area.
Meanwhile, cities of Pueblo, Fort Morgan, and Cañon City all had scores that landed in the 180s, signifying an uptick in home cost that likely correlates with the continued growth and development of the Front Range. Denver – where homes have long been some of the priciest statewide – scored 146.92.
Do you think Colorado's housing affordability situation is sustainable? Or do you think prices are set to decline? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full Common Sense Institute report here.
