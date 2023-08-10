According to the National Weather Service, it's likely that an EF-3-rated tornado touched down in Colorado's Yuma County on Tuesday around 5 p.m, with this level of tornado described as 'strong' with 136 to 165 mile-per-hour winds. Estimated wind speeds in the storm peaked at 150.
Per their preliminary report, the tornado moved east-southeast from Hyde, Colorado to Yuma, Colorado on a 6.07-mile path, damaging irrigation pivots, trees, two residences, grain bins, a metal structure, and power poles along the way.
The width of the destructive path was measured at 161.7 yards.
Historical data indicates that this would be the first time an F3 tornado has touched down in the county since 1949 – 74 years ago, if confirmed.
Yuma County is located near the northeast corner of the state.
