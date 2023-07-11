A homicide investigation is underway in Arapahoe County after a man was found dead on the High Line Canal Trail.
The High Line Canal Trail is a partially paved path that runs 71 miles between Aurora and Roxborough State Park.
The sheriff's office received a report from a citizen claiming they found a man lying on the trail in the area of S. Quebec Street and E. Iliff Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies confirmed that he was dead.
A homicide investigation has since been initiated, with the sheriff's office estimating that the victim died sometime in the last 24 hours.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tip line at 720-874-8477.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.