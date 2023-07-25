The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public to avoid the skate park at Pueblo City Park while crews conduct a homicide investigation.
According to a report by KKTV, police have confirmed that the victim was a teenage boy.
No further information has been made available at this time.
This is a developing story.
