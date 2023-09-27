According to the Denver Police Department, the discovery of a body found in the area of Sanderson Gulch southwest of downtown Denver and in the Mar Lee suburb has prompted a homicide investigation.
The body was discovered in the area of South Julian Way and West Mexico Avenue, which is close to the Sanderson Gulch Trail. This trail travels through a residential area for about five miles, connecting several parks.
The announcement about the discovery was first made on the morning of September 26, with Denver Police asking anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-7867.
The identity of the deceased person and other details regarding their death have not been released.
