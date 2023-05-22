A investigation into a possible homicide is underway in Breckenridge, after deputies from the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found a woman dead in a condo on Sunday.
According to a news release from SCSO, deputies were dispatched the Villas at Swans Nest apartment complex, located at 183 Pelican Circle, after receiving reports of a woman crying loudly.
Officers reportedly discovered the woman unresponsive inside of a unit.
"Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating this suspicious death as a possible homicide. Colorado Bureau of Investigations assisted with processing of the scene," the release said.
At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with this death, and no suspect information has been made available.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brandon Vail at 970-423-8953.
