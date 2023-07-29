A horse was euthanized in Weld County this week after contracting the first case of equine West Nile virus (WNV) that has been reported in Colorado so far this year.
West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can be passed to humans and some animals that are bitten by infected mosquitos. According to LCDHE, there were 206 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Colorado last year including 20 that were fatal.
According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the horse was experiencing sudden neurological symptoms including "weakness, stumbling, and recumbency", before testing positive for the virus.
This news comes after the first human case of WNV was reported on July 24. Mosquitos in Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo, and Weld counties have tested positive for West Nile virus so far this summer, with officials in Larimer County warning residents of an "unprecedented risk" of contracting the virus.
“The positive human case, equine case, and mosquito pools are a reminder that West Nile Virus is actively circulating in Colorado and continues to pose a risk to people and unvaccinated equines,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin in the release.
“Horse owners should work with their veterinarians to determine the appropriate vaccination schedule to keep their animals healthy," she said.
According to the release, there is a vaccine to protect horses from the virus that has proved to be effective.
"In addition to vaccinations, horse owners should also work diligently to reduce mosquito populations and their possible breeding areas where horses are located. Recommendations include removing stagnant water sources, using mosquito repellents, and keeping animals inside during the bugs’ feeding times, typically early in the morning and evening," officials said.
