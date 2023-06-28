In case you haven't heard, there's a hot spring destination in southwestern Colorado that needs to be on your summer bucket list.
Durango Hot Springs Resort and Spa, located in Durango, is in the final stages of a redesign and expansion involving the historic Trimble Hot Springs. Surrounded by mountain views, this spot has added 15 mineral soaking pools and a cold plunge in the past year, roughly doubling the number of pools at the destination to 32. Improvements totaling a spend of $10 million over the last three years also include the addition of five private cedar tubs that were inspired by Japanese 'Ofuro' soaking.
Of the 32 pools at the property, 19 are family-friendly and 13 are adults-only, letting individuals pick the experience they want to have. The spot is also home to two cold plunges, a 25-meter swimming pool, a reflexology walking path, and a mineral water rain tower.
Guests can also find spa treatments on-site, including massages, as well as live music on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
This spot has a 4.5-star rating on Google with more than 1,000 reviews, many of which were left prior to extensive renovations and improvements were made at the property.
If you're looking to visit this southwestern Colorado spot, know that reservations are required.
Soaking sessions are 2.5-hours and cost $39 for adults and $15 for children.
Find more information here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.