According to Montezuma County Public Health, a human case of plague has been locally identified.
The press release notes that plague is transmitted to humans by bites from infected fleas or direct contact with infected animals. It can also be transmitted from person to person if an infected person sends droplets into the air during a cough.
Plague is treatable if detected early in both pets and people, but can be deadly. Generally, if plague is found in a mammal, it's detected in a species of ground squirrel, a prairie dog, or other wild rodent. That being said, fleas tend to be the most common way humans get infected.
In order to prevent plague infection, avoid fleas and make sure pets are flea-free. Keeping pets out of areas where rodents are found is one means of prevention.
Additionally, never touch a sick or dead animal and contact a professional to rid a space of fleas if they are found. Make sure children know to avoid areas where wild rodents are present, including squirrels.
In recent years, plague deaths among Americans have ranged from zero to the low-single digits.
Read more about this case here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.