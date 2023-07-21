Human remains were discovered along the South Platte River near Henderson on Thursday evening, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the river near 120th Avenue and Riverdale Road at around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of human remains near the river.
"We are unable to determine the possible cause of death or basic identification of the remains at this time," the sheriff's office said.
No further information has been made available.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.