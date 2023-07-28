The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has notified the public that human remains were found near Saguache Peak on the northern end of the San Luis Valley on July 26.
The remains were found by law enforcement during a search for missing woman Edna Quintana, though the remains are believed to be from a deceased male. The person that was found was estimated to be 5-foot-9 and with a pant size of 36 waist, 30 length. The discovery is not suspected to be connected to Quintana's case, with the search for her still ongoing.
The remains were found in the foothills west of Saguache Peak off County Road 46AA.
Two clues that were released regarding who the remains may belong to include an image of some sort of golden cross-shaped object, as well as a brown Florsheim-brand shoe.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2525.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.