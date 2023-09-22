According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the human remains of two people have been discovered in Eastern Colorado's Kiowa County, south of Eads.
The two bodies that were discovered are presumably related to a missing persons case out of Kansas, with the local sheriff's office assisting Kansas law enforcement in their search efforts during the weeks of September 10 and 17.
Neither the official cause-of-deaths nor the identities of the deceased have been released.
No further information can be made publicly available at this time as an active investigation is underway. Information will be released as it becomes appropriate, according to the CBI.
The missing persons case that involved the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office is said to be related to Linda L Estrada, 44, and Amy R. Fort, 39, according to local media, with Kansas' Emporia Police Department also noting that these women were found deceased. The CBI did not indicate that these were the identities of the bodies that were found in their official press release on the matter.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.