Earlier this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that it would be making an unprecedented cut in big-game hunting licenses while also shortening season dates following a severe winter that left some animal populations smaller "than thought possible".
Still, big game hunters who have not yet pulled tags are going to have another chance on Tuesday with the 'CPW Leftover Day.'
"Leftover Day is the CPW version of the Ticketmaster queue for Taylor Swift tickets: there are many interested people and not many spots available," CPW said.
"Leftover licenses" come from what is remaining after the primary and secondary draws are completed.
According to the CPW website, there are leftover licenses available for pronghorn, black bears, deer, elk, and turkey.
The leftover license drawing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday through the CPWshop, by phone, and in-person at CPW offices.
