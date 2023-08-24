It's that time of the year again – when Colorado's black bear population numbering up to 20,000 strong start to work on packing on the pounds for a long winter season.
This annual phase of the bear's life is called hyperphagia, typically starting in late summer or early fall. During this time, bears become active up to 20 hours per day as they seek to consume up to 20,000 calories during those hours in preparation for hibernation.
With bears being more active and more desperate for food, there's a greater chance of bumping into one – whether it's on the trail or a neighborhood street.
While more than 90 percent of a black bear's natural diet consists of grasses, berries, fruits, nuts, and plants, with the rest being mostly insects and scavenged carcasses, black bears can still be aggressive toward humans when threatened or desperate. This can be especially problematic in urban areas, as many bears can turn to trash as a source of food.
Considering that bears can smell potential food sources from up to five miles away, it's crucial for homeowners and campers to take the elimination of potential attractants seriously. Dirty grills, accessible trash, pet food, and bird seed are key attractants that tend to bring bears into urban areas. It's also important to make sure bear boxes are used to seal in scents when camping and that vehicles are locked without attractants left inside, as bears have been known to open car doors in search of food – or even in search of scented items like chapstick and sunblock.
Last year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a long list of tips to help Coloradans bear-proof their living space. Here's the advice they shared:
- Keep garbage in a well-secured location.
- Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.
- Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.
- Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.
- Don't leave pet food or stock feed outside.
- Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.
- Do not attract other wildlife by feeding them, such as deer, turkeys or small mammals.
- Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, make noise to scare it off.
- Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.
- Clean the grill after each use.
- Clean-up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.
- If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.
- If you keep small livestock, keep animals in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible. Don’t store livestock food outside, keep enclosures clean to minimize odors, hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.
- If you have beehives, install electric fencing where allowed.
- Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear aware.
- Keep garage doors closed.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife also released a list of tips for campers, car-owners, and travelers. Here's a look at that:
- Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.
- Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.
- Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.
- When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.
- Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.
- When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.
- Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.
Many times, a negative bear-human interaction will result in the euthanization of a bear. It's important to do your part to keep Colorado's bears safe by taking precautions that prevent these interactions from taking place.
