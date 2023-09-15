Known for hits like 'Can't Fight This Feeling' and 'Take It On The Run,' REO Speedwagon has long been a household name among fans of rock n' roll. What most REO Speedwagon fans might not know, however, is that one of their most recognizable songs was written about an experience in Boulder that many Coloradans can surely relate to.
Released in 1973, "Ridin' the Storm Out' is said to be inspired by a time when the band was on tour in Colorado, according to SongFacts.com. Colorado Music Experience further explains that the song was written around the time when the band played a show at the now-closed Tulagi venue in Boulder.
During their time in this iconic Colorado mountain city, a couple members of the band opted to go for a winter hike in the area around the Flatirons despite being advised not to due to an incoming blizzard. They got lost and 'thought they were goners.' The band members ultimately made it back to safety and came up with some of the lyrics for the song the following morning.
Granted, there's still some debate on if the song was fully inspired by the haphazard hike or perhaps how the band was reportedly stuck at a bar after their show due to heavy snow. Either way, the Colorado connection is hard to miss in the song's lyrics:
"Ridin' the storm out, waitin' for the thaw out. On a full moon night in the Rocky Mountain winter."
The song would become the title of the band's third studio album, on which it was also featured.
So there you have it – a small piece of rock n' roll history with ties to the Centennial State that any Coloradan can appreciate. Next time you're headed home from the mountains and the snow is falling, put this one on full blast to really set the mood.
Listen to the song here:
