Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, the iconic Garden of the Gods stands as a breathtaking testament to nature's artistry. On June 11, the Garden of the Gods race series will transform this awe-inspiring landscape into a challenging and exhilarating racing arena. With a variety of races, including a 10-mile road run, a 10-kilometer road run, and a 10-kilometer trail race, participants will have the opportunity to push their limits amid the stunning beauty of this natural wonder.
The Garden of the Gods race series offers participants a unique and unforgettable racing experience as runners blast through stunning sandstone rock formations. The combination of challenging terrain, hilly stretches, and panoramic views of towering rock formations and Pikes Peak makes this race series a one-of-a-kind event.
The Garden of the Gods race series caters to runners of varying abilities and preferences. Whether you're an experienced road runner or prefer the excitement of a trail race, there's a race for everyone. The event features a 10-mile road run, a 10-kilometer road run, and a 10-kilometer trail race, each offering its own set of challenges.
The 10-mile road run presents a demanding course that tests both endurance and strength. Participants will navigate hilly sections and embrace the spectacular vistas that unfold throughout the race. This event is ideal for experienced runners looking to push their boundaries and experience the thrill of conquering the Garden of the Gods. For those seeking a shorter distance, the 10-kilometer road run is a great fit.
If you're craving a true trail running adventure, the 10-kilometer trail race is the perfect choice. This race immerses participants in the rugged beauty of the Garden of the Gods, where they'll encounter twisting trails, rocky terrain, and captivating natural surroundings. Trail enthusiasts will relish the opportunity to test their skills and embrace the harmony of athleticism and nature.
Registration for the Garden of the Gods race series is now open, allowing eager participants to secure their spot in this extraordinary event. Prices vary depending on the race distance chosen and date of registration. Early registration is encouraged as slots are limited and expected to fill up quickly.
It's also worth noting that the 10-mile trail race is part of the Garden to Peak race series, which also includes the 12.6-mile run up to Barr Camp and back during the Barr Trail Mountain Race, as well as the Pikes Peak Ascent, which travels 13.1 miles to the summit of its namesake peak.
The Garden of the Gods race series offers runners a unique opportunity to compete in a breathtakingly beautiful and challenging environment. With a range of race options, from the demanding 10-mile road run to the invigorating trail race, this event caters to all levels of experience and fitness. Mark your calendars for June 11 and prepare to push your limits at Garden of the Gods. Join this exceptional race series and create lasting memories of conquering one of nature's most stunning masterpieces.
Find more information here.
