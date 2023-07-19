According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an emergency fish salvage is underway at Sheriff Reservoir, which is about 30 miles southwest of Steamboat Springs.
The fish salvage has been put in effect due to water levels in the reservoir being lowered for upgrades to the on-site dam's outlet structure, which will result in imminent fish loss.
As a result, all bag and possession limits at the reservoir have been removed, with anglers able to keep all fish caught by legal means and methods currently allowed at the reservoir. Fishers 16 and older must have a valid Colorado fishing license.
A side effect of the lower water is that anglers should be prepared to encounter muddy conditions in the vicinity and on their approach to the new shoreline.
The emergency salvage is in effect until further notice, but only applies to the reservoir itself, not streams found above and below the body of water.
The reservoir will be restocked once construction is complete and water levels have returned to an acceptable level.
Sheriff Reservoir Campground can be found on-site, with the closest town to Sheriff Reservoir being Yampa.
An emergency fish salvage order is one means of reducing fish populations when environmental stressors may result in mass die-offs. In cases where entire fish populations need to be killed – for example, when an invasive species is present, officials may opt to use chemicals for the job instead of calling on local fishers.
