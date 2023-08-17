According to a recent report from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, part of Colorado is included on the 3-7 day Hazardous Weather Outlook map.
Mapping shows that part of the Eastern Plains, possibly including the Front Range, it at risk of hazardous heat from August 20 to 24.
The seven-day weather forecast for Denver currently shows highs in the 90s over the next several days, nearing 100 degrees by Monday. Similar temperatures, if not a little hotter, are found in the eastern plains.
As temperatures rise, limit strenuous activity outside and make sure to drink plenty of water. Also, don't forget the electrolytes.
