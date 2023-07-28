The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of an indecent exposure incident that took place on July 22 at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail at Bluffs Regional Park.
According to the report on the incident, a horseback rider was followed by a man on a bike near the top of Crooked Stick Trail in Lone Tree. The man on the bike followed the rider while conducting lewd acts, ultimately riding away on his bicycle and fleeing the scene.
The suspect was described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male with braces, approximately 5-foot-10 with dark hair and a thin build. He was shirtless at the time and wearing black or gray shorts while riding a black bike.
It's also worth noting that Crooked Creek Trail is located near Prairie Sky Park.
This is the second time this week when news has broken of crimes of sexual nature taking place on Colorado's trails, with the first involving eight instances of a nude male approaching lone female hikers on trails in Jefferson County over recent months, getting progressively more aggressive with each encounter. The most recent incident linked to that case took place on July 24, with the suspect attempting to rip off a female hiker's clothing.
While the public may be quick to draw a comparison between the Douglas County and the Jefferson County cases, it's worth noting that the suspects have been described differently.
In the ongoing string of predatorial encounters that have taken place in Jefferson County in the area of Conifer and Evergreen at Flying J Ranch and Alderfer/Three Sisters parks, the suspect has been described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, with an athletic build and dark hair. Sometimes, he has been wearing a dark-colored backpack. The suspect in this case was not reported to be using a bicycle, though obviously that's something that can be obtained or hidden.
With both of these cases open and ongoing, it's especially important to report suspicious activity on the trail to local authorities.
Here's a full list of 12 tips from OutThere Colorado regarding how to prevent a trail attack.
