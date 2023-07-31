Home to waterslides, a treehouse splash zone, and more, Colorado Springs' Great Wolf Lodge offers families a water park experience year-round, thanks to its large indoor space that houses their most popular attractions.
While weekday rooms at the resort that come with water park passes generally cost at least a couple hundred dollars per night, the destination is offering rooms starting at just $84 per night for Sunday through Thursday stays as part of a special summer promo. Rooms must be booked by August 4, but can be for lodging through December 23. Note that a limited number of the most-discounted rooms are available, so taking advantage of this deal may mean being flexible with dates and acting sooner rather than later.
The code to get discounted rates is '84DEGREES,' which can be entered while searching for rooms.
Great Wolf Lodge has more than a dozen locations around the country, including their resort in Colorado Springs.
Find more information about this deal here.
