A hiker was rescued on Saturday after getting seriously injured on a trail near the Arbaney Kittle trail in Pitkin County, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was contacted at approximately 12:24 p.m. by a hiker that reported that their hiking partner had fallen while walking on a steep portion of the trail.
"The reporting person said that the other hiker may have broken their tibia roughly a mile up the local trail. The Arbaney Kittle trailhead is 3.5 miles long to the turnaround. The local trail is west of the main trail and is not a defined trail," the release said.
Crews from Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) located the injured hiker at around 1:31 p.m., and determined that they may have severely injured their left ankle.
The patient was carried back to the trailhead by 3:01 p.m. and transported to a hospital for treatment.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like back country visitors to know that alternate routes from main trails can be more hazardous to include steeper grades and slippery slopes," officials said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.