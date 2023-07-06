On July 6, the Colorado Sun released an in-depth report highlighting the closure of a popular trail and general store at the iconic Crystal Mill destination, which is located about 18 miles southwest of Aspen. It's no secret that this spot has been put at-risk due to an increasing number of visitors in recent years, with those directly involved often blaming the rise of Instagram and social media for the flood of people at the historic 131-year-old mill perched beside a picturesque waterfall.
Due to observed impacts of the higher traffic, the owner of the site made the decision to destroy a trail leading to a riverbank spot often used for photographs, also locking up an on-site store that sold sodas and snacks, per the Colorado Sun report.
This change in access and amenities represents another example of how increased interest in exploring Colorado's natural spaces have impacted how and by whom popular spots can be enjoyed.
From how parking regulations and fees have been blamed for impacting traffic and accessibility at some of Colorado's popular fourteeners, to how reservation systems have been implemented to cap the number of visitors at popular spots, exploring Colorado's natural areas continues to mean more planning ahead-of-time for a successful visit. Part of this planning includes preparing in a way that enables practicing the Leave No Trace guidelines – with failure of visitors to do this being a key factor in the recent changes at Crystal Mill.
Here are a few tips related to the principles of Leave No Trace that can help visitors take better care of high-traffic spots, preserving them for future generations while perhaps working to prevent the need for additional closures and regulation:
1. Stay the trail: Don't go off trail for the perfect Instagram shot or a better view. This can cause erosion, damage a natural space, and influence others to do the same, thus increasing the impact of your few off-trail tracks exponentially.
2. Be prepared to 'pack it out': Bring a makeshift trash bag with you to make it easy to carry what you bring into a natural space out of that natural space. This also makes it easy to pick up after others that weren't as courteous.
3. Leave what you find behind: Removing objects from a natural space can impact the ecosystem and can mean there's less nature for others to enjoy. This includes picking wildflowers – don't do that and know that this act is also illegal in some cases.
4. Don't interact with wildlife. Not only can this be dangerous, but it can also impact an animal's natural behavior. One key example of this that seems to be common involves feeding human food small animals along the trail. As a result, these animals learn to turn to humans for food instead of relying on natural sources. It might be hard to believe... but those Cheetos in the snack bag aren't as healthy for these critters as what they'd be consuming without human interference.
5. Respect signage and barricades. This one often goes hand-in-hand with 'staying the trail,' but it's always important to be aware of what special rules and regulations there are for a given area.
6. Follow all parking guidelines. Not only do these guidelines prevent people from parking on fragile or potentially dangerous areas – including those where a hot car may spark fire in dry grass, parking rules can also be in-place to ensure that emergency services have enough space to do their job. In other words, your illegal parking could literally result in a death, as this can impact response time of those rushing to help.
7. Share on social media responsibly. Don't share images of illegal or prohibited practices taking place, as this encourages others to do the same.
Social media can be a great tool when it comes to increasing public appreciation of beautiful spots, also serving as a means of reducing gatekeeping and opening up natural spaces for all, hopefully increasing the public demand to protect these natural spots, as well. That being said, it's important to be a steward of the Leave No Trace principles when visiting these precious spots in order to help prevent damage and the need to regulate access.
Read the full in-depth piece about what's going on at Crystal Mill from the Colorado Sun here and read more about Leave No Trace here.
What's another way you 'Leave No Trace?' Let us know in the comments.
