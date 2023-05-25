It was promised that the much-anticipated reopening of Casa Bonita would take place in May, but as May draws to a close, many Coloradans and South Park enthusiasts, alike, are starting to question whether or not that promise will hold true. Marketing efforts on behalf of the restaurant continue to tease an upcoming opening, but with a few days left in the month and no hard date announced, hope among some is dwindling.
That being said, one Redditor seems to have a theory on when Casa Bonita will invite patrons inside once again, and it's definitely intriguing to say the least.
Reddit user Vince_stormbane, who claims to be 'Casa Bonita's strongest soldier,' notes that they've gathered the restaurant should open on May 25th based on 'snooping and eavesdropping.' That being said, May 25th is already underway and there's still no reopening announcement that's been made through official channels.
But here's where it gets interesting.
Earlier this week, Stormbane also made another suggestion in regard to a possible opening date, and this one seems to make a lot of sense.
Co-creator of the South Park show Matt Stone was born on May 26, 1971. This means that on Friday, he'll be turning 52. Plenty of a reason for celebration – perhaps a celebration in the form of Casa Bonita reopening?
May 26 also happens to be a birthday Stone shares with South Park character Kyle Broflovski, with Kyle's birthday being the catalyst of the iconic trip to Casa Bonita in the 11th episode of the show's seventh season.
Could this special date align with a surprise opening, fulfilling the promise for Casa Bonita to open in May while also paying homage to a date featured in the show and one that's important in Stone's personal life? We'll have to wait and see.
