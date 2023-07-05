Roughly 15 percent of the trees that make up Colorado's urban forests are at-risk of falling victim to a tiny insect that's been wreaking havoc over the past decade.
According to the Arapahoe County Government, the local presence of the tree-killing Emerald Ash Borer beetle has been recently confirmed. This adds Arapahoe County to a long list of urbanized counties dealing with devastation related to the invasive species.
The Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in Colorado in 2013, since causing problems around the state as the boring beetle spreads through, attacks, and destroys ash trees. Trees that were once thriving are left dying and leaf-less after the beetle moves through, requiring removal.
According to Littleton, ash trees make up about 15 percent of local trees in the area – or in other terms, roughly 45,000 trees. As larvae of the Emerald Ash Boror feed under the bark of a tree, water and nutrients get cut off, ultimately killing the tree within a few years. It also makes the tree structurally unsound, which can present a fall risk.
It's not all bad news though – treatment can prevent the beetle species from taking hold. Multiple insecticides are available.
Officials pin the presence of the Emerald Ash Borer on the Front Range on irresponsible transportation of firewood, with firewood being brought from other American regions where the Emerald Ash Borer was present. This serves as a good reminder for the public not to transport native plant life or firewood from one region to another, as it may be unknown what types of disease or pests it could be carrying.
The Emerald Ash Borer is native to Asia, but is believed to have made its way to North America in the 1990s via imports including ash wood pallets or wood packing material. It was first discovered in southeast Michigan in 2002, soon starting its spread across the country. The species was first detected in Colorado when it was found in Boulder in 2013. The species has also been detected in Front Range cities of Gunbarrel, Longmont, Lafayette, Lyons, Superior, Broomfield, Westminster, Erie, Arvada, and Thornton, with ash trees common in much of Colorado's Front Range urban landscape to the tune of 15 percent of all trees in urban forests.
In response to the discovery of the Emerald Ash Borer, the Colorado State Forest Service has been working to fight back. In addition to spreading information about how to prevent tree infection, quarantine areas have been established, enhanced detection efforts have been made, and biocontrol measures that target and kill Emerald Ash Borer larvae have been implemented.
