The Lakewood Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a man that allegedly sexually harassed a jogger earlier this month.
According to a Monday press release, the female jogger was out on a run at 12:45 p.m. on August 6 when she passed Walker Branch Park as she was headed southbound. According to the victim, this is when the unknown male suspect started following her.
The suspect allegedly pursued the woman for two blocks until he attacked her from behind at 14th Avenue and Harlan Street. The suspect allegedly grabbed both of her arms and proceeded to fondle her before fleeing northbound on Harlan and then eastbound on 16th Avenue.
The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male in his 20s to 30s with a thin 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 build. The suspect was wearing a red jersey prior to the incident, taking it off to reveal a Nike long-sleeve shirt. He was also wearing a black Boston Red Sox hat with a red brim and had a stud earring in his right ear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hartner at 303-987-7222.
Walker Branch Park is located on the north side of Lakewood.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
to bad the lady wasn't carrying, one less wet back
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.