According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 32-year-old man has been arrested related to a September 12 incident in which a juvenile was grabbed and pushed to the ground while on a walking trail in unincorporated Boulder County.
After the female juvenile was attacked, she was able to kick and push her attacker away while screaming for help. Once she had escaped the encounter, she called 911 to report the incident.
Authorities were able to find a suspect matching the description provided by the victim, with the suspect identified as Cole Priest, 32.
Priest is being held on charges of third-degree assault, false imprisonment, and child abuse.
Authorities also noted that they believe there may be additional victims and witnesses, asking that anyone with information that may be related to the investigation contact them at 303-441-4822.
The attack occurred on a walking trail near the 6100 block of Baseline Road.
As with all criminal cases, the suspect is innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
