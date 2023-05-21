A juvenile was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Denver on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).
The accident took place near 7th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard sometime before 3:00 p.m..
A juvenile that was inside of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the accident. No further information regarding their condition, or the cause of the crash has been made available at this time.
Drivers should expect delays in the area, police said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.