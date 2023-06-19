A juvenile was shot in the chest on Sunday while riding an ATV in Pueblo West, according to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was riding their ATV with a group of juveniles on Platteville Boulevard north of Littleton Drive when the shooting occurred.
The juvenile that was shot in the chest was transported to a hospital by helicopter. No further information has been made available at this time, including updates on the victim's condition or the events leading up to the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Communications Center at 719-583-6250 or Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.