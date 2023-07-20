Following a two-year investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced that a conviction has been secured in a Teller County poaching case involving the illegal killing of a bull moose, which was left to rot.
The investigation started in September of 2021, after the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Colorado Springs received a report that a bull moose had been illegally killed with an arrow in a wooded area north of Divide. Officers confirmed the kill and found that the poacher had killed the animal and then attempted to remove its head. It also appeared as if the poacher attempted to hide or protect the kill but putting branches and sticks on the carcass.
The reporting party's game cameras were used to obtain a photo of a suspect and pinpoint when the killing occurred.
The suspect was determined to be Steven Samuelson, 33 and of Oakley, Kansas, with CPW officers Travis Sauder and Ben Meier traveling to Kansas to track him down, working with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Samuelson was confronted at his place of work with a search warrant then executed to gather evidence at his home.
Samuelson pleaded guilty to willful destruction of wildlife, hunting without a proper and valid big game license, aggravated illegal possession of wildlife, failure to prepare wildlife for human consumption, hunting in a careless manner, and illegal take of wildlife.
As punishment, Samuelson received a two-year deferred jail sentence on the felony charge of willful destruction of wildlife, as well as two years of unsupervised probation. He was also fined close to $20,000 and surrendered the bow used to kill the moose, as well as getting 65 points against his hunting license, with only 20 points against required to result in a license suspension.
CPW praised the public for their role in helping to solve the case and encouraged the practice of reporting potential poachers to continue.
“This moose was treated unethically and that is something we take very seriously,” said Sauder, assistant area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We are fortunate members of the public share our passion for wildlife and helped us catch the poacher. We rely on honest sportspeople to help us solve these types of cases.”
Those who report poaching cases may be eligible of a reward of up to $500 depending on the species that's involved. Call the local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office to report or Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.
