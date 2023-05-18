A stunning venue in the heart of Colorado's mountains has an action-packed summer line-up filled with big names.
Located in Summit County, Dillon Amphitheater is perhaps one of the most scenic venues in the state, backdropped by a large lake and a mountain scene. Summer shows are set to kick off on June 15 and stretch through September 14, with events expected to sell out quickly (and some that already have). If you're interested in attending any of these events, grab your tickets sooner rather than later.
Here's a look at the schedule:
- June 15: Umphrey's McGee
- June 17: Lake Dillon Beer Festival
- June 19: Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin – Together on Stage
- June 22: Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between
- June 26: Los Texmaniacs
- July 2: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- July 3: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- July 4: Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
- July 7: Jenny and the Mexicats with Chicos Malos
- July 9: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- July 11: String Cheese Incident
- July 12: String Cheese Incident
- July 14: Trampled by Turtles
- July 17: Mary Louise Lee Band Tributes Divas of the Decade
- July 22: The Dead South
- July 25: Noah Kahan
- July 28: Dispatch
- July 31: The Cave Singers
- August 2: Train
- August 5: The Infamous Stringdusters
- August 10: Pretty Lights
- August 11: Pretty Lights
- August 12: Pretty Lights
- August 20: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023
- August 21: Dirtwire
- August 28: Jamestown Revival
- August 31: Young the Giant with Milky Chance
- September 2: Tash Sultana: North American Tour 2023
- September 3: Gregory Alan Isakov
- September 11: Lespecial
- September 13: Greensky Bluegrass
- September 14: Greensky Bluegrass
Find more information and tickets here.
