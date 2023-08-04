A landspout tornado touched down in Colorado on Monday, hitting a gravel pit and causing damage to heavy machinery that was in it.
Images from the scene near the town of Carr show equipment turned on its side after the funnel moved through, with Weld County noting that the full extent of the damage is still being determined.
The gravel pit that was hit is owned by Weld County and is used to mine aggregate for road base.
While landspout tornados tend to be weak and short-lived, causing little damage, they can wreak havoc if they hit the right spot.
See images from the scene below:
Monday's land spout near Carr decided to hang out in our gravel pit and tear up some machinery. We’re still waiting on damage estimates but thought we’d use this as an opportunity to remind everyone to keep an eye on the sky! Photos courtesy of Donna Douglass. pic.twitter.com/0Qov5xgaMI— weldgov (@weldgov) August 4, 2023
