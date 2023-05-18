Panorama of dark clouds over Denver Denver. Photo Credit: ejmeyer (iStock).

Denver. Photo Credit: ejmeyer (iStock).

 ejmeyer

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms are set to hit Colorado on Thursday, stretching into the evening.

Large hail, winds up to 70 miles per hour, and heavy rain are expected hazards over a large portion of the state including the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains region.

Flash flooding will be possible.

Rain is expected to continue on Friday, but a sunny weekend should be ahead for much of the state.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.