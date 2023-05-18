According to the National Weather Service, severe storms are set to hit Colorado on Thursday, stretching into the evening.
Large hail, winds up to 70 miles per hour, and heavy rain are expected hazards over a large portion of the state including the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains region.
Flash flooding will be possible.
Rain is expected to continue on Friday, but a sunny weekend should be ahead for much of the state.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
