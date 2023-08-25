Roughly half of Colorado is under a flood watch as heavy rains, impacted by Tropical Storm Harold, come roaring into the state.
The at-risk area includes much of Colorado's I-25 corridor, the northeast plains, and northern Colorado. Denver and Colorado Springs are both included in places at-risk of flash flooding.
In much of the impacted region, the flood-related warnings are in place through Saturday morning.
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that three or more inches may fall along the I-25 corridor through Saturday. The Estes Park area, Fort Collins, and Denver are among the areas where the most rain is expected.
In addition to rain and possible subsequent flooding, nickel-size hail is also a risk.
Per a prior report from the National Weather Service, "upper-level energy associated with Tropical Storm Harold will propagate through the western mountains [of the United States] on Thursday, interacting with monsoonal moisture and generating thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall." This heavy rain is set to start over portions of Utah before pushing into the Intermountain West, Central Rockies, and Central High Plains, including northern Colorado.
Avoid driving during heavy rain and stay out of flooded areas, as attempting to drive through flooded areas has proven deadly already this year. Burn scar areas will see an even more-so elevated level of risk.
Find additional information and a more specific area-by-area report on the National Weather Service website.
