A "giant" snapping turtle that was looking for a spot to lay her eggs was relocated on Thursday, after being found in a driveway in Westminster.
An officer from the Westminster Police Department (WPD) responded to a home on West 73rd Avenue, after receiving a report of the turtle, according to a Facebook post from WPD.
"She [the officer] left the turtle, and we received a second call a little bit later that the turtle had moved two doors down. A decision was made to help her back across the street to the park, which is a more suitable area for her," the post reads.
According to WPD, snapping turtles begin searching for nesting sites between May and late June.
"Once the turtle finds a nesting spot, she digs a hole and lays 20 to 40 eggs over a few hours. After covering the eggs, the female returns to the water, leaving the eggs and hatchlings to fend for themselves," the post reads.
