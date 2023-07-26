Last Wednesday, the Louisville Police Department was contacted by a concerned resident regarding five bobcat kittens that appeared to be abandoned in their backyard. Upon investigation, officials found that the likely mother of the kittens had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
Four of the kittens were initially captured and taken to an animal rehabilitation center as they were too young to care for themselves. This prompted a search for the fifth kitten that remained missing.
On the following Wednesday, Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center announced that the at-large kitten had been found and was transported to their facility for care, reunited with its siblings.
After more than a week without its mother, the kitten will be given a "hearty meal" followed by vaccinations after it gets some rest.
All five kittens are set to be transported to a licensed rehabilitator that specializes in predators, also with a facility that features larger enclosures over winter months.
How long the kittens will remain at the facility is unknown, but it will presumably be for an extended period until they're able to care for themselves in the wild.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.