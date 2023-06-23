According to a press release from the University of Colorado Boulder, local authorities are on the hunt for a suspect in a stabbing that took place on University Hill near 13th and College Avenue. The suspect is estimated to be between 35 and 40, with long, brown, curly hair, last seen heading eastbound on College Avenue on foot.
The stabbing took place in the early morning hours of Friday, June 23, at about 1:45 a.m. One victim was transported to the hospital as a result.
There was a heavy police presence in the area following the incident, including officers from the CU Boulder Police and Boulder Police.
Police do not believe there is an active threat to those on campus.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.
