The Fort Collins Police Department is asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect that is believed to be involved in 12 different cases of someone masturbating at coffee shops around Fort Collins and Loveland in the early morning hours of recent days.
The male suspect is described as 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5 and 160 to 180 pounds. Images that have been released of the suspect show him wearing a dark-colored beanie and mask.
Authorities noted that they're working with the coffee shops that were involved to ensure employee safety. The names of the coffee shops where the crimes took place were not released.
Anyone with information related to the case, including those who may recognize the suspect, are asked to contact the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-419-3273.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
I hope that he gets past his deviant sex addiction and doesn't harm any female. Creepy!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.