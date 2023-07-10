An investigation is underway in Keystone regarding an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of suspect on Sunday.
Here are 5 things to know about the incident:
1. Law enforcement responded to reports of a suspect waving around a handgun and knocking on residents' doors in the Summit Cove area at approximately 7:20 a.m.
Summit Cove is a small residential community that's located around six miles from Keystone resort.
2. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement reportedly located the suspect and, "[...] acted to contain the individual and de-escalate the situation," according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
3. According to the release, the suspect failed to comply and pointed the gun at a sheriff's deputy and a police officer, who then both shot the suspect.
"Both the Deputy and Officer immediately rendered medical aid to the subject until medics arrived on scene. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene," the release said.
The victim's identity has not yet been made public.
4. Both the deputy and the officer, who have not yet been identified, have since been placed on paid administrative leave while the multi-agency investigation is underway.
5. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons made the following statement in the release.
“We recognize that incidents like this have a significant impact on our community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who lost their life. We understand the pain and grief that follows such a tragic event, and we are committed to providing support and resources to those affected during this difficult time."
Anyone that may have witnesses the shooting take place, or has any information on the incident is asked to contact Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at (970) 423-8960.
