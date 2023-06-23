Law enforcement agencies around Colorado will be cracking down on expired vehicle registrations and unregistered vehicles beginning this weekend, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
Officers from the Aurora Police Department and the Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas county sheriff’s offices will be "targeting" expired and unregistered vehicles from June 25 until July 1 as a part of the enforcement campaign.
"Officers will be on the lookout and ticketing motorists driving vehicles that are unregistered or significantly expired by more than three months. The fine for driving on tags that are expired by 60 or more days or for driving on an expired temporary permit is $93, according to state law," the release said.
Officials are encouraging Colorado drivers to make sure their registration is up to date ahead of the campaign launch.
"Money from vehicle registrations fund recreational opportunities, as well as road improvement projects throughout the state. [...] Motorists also can purchase a discounted annual state parks pass at the time of registration," officials said.
Colorado motorists can renew their registrations online with the following information, according to the Colorado DMV website:
- License plate number
- Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or Verification Code
- Current vehicle emissions, if applicable
- Current Colorado Insurance
- A valid credit card or check (if payment is required)
